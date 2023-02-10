Biden-Lula Meeting: The time is right for U.S. and Brazil to work together for Amazonia (commentary)

The Amazon rainforest and its people have gone through tough times recently. For the last four years, under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the region has experienced increasing deforestation and the dismantling of agencies intended to protect the environment and support indigenous communities. With the recent election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or “Lula,” Brazilians are hopeful that environmental protections can be re-established and even strengthened to the point that they can weather future political shocks. The U.S. can play a key role in preserving the Amazon. Now is the time for the U.S. to support Brazil’s ambitious plans for the Amazon and contribute to the global fight against climate change. When President Biden and Brazilian President Lula meet in Washington. D.C. on Friday, they have a chance to undo some of the harm of recent years– to the Amazon, but also their nation’s international reputations in efforts to combat climate change. While the two leaders have a big role to play, there are other collaborations between the countries and across Amazon nations that can also play a role in creating lasting change in Amazonia. As researchers of Amazonia, we have accompanied the shifts in policy in the region and their effects on the environment over the past two decades. From the promise of Lula’s socio-environmentalism in the early 2000s to the slow erosion of key institutions and rising deforestation over the past decade, to the intensification of these destructive tendencies during the Bolsonaro administration, beginning in 2019. The deforestation rate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

