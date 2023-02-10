Costa Rica announces ban on fishing of hammerhead sharks

MEXICO CITY — Fishing for hammerhead sharks is now illegal in Costa Rica, thanks to the signing of a new executive decree this month by President Rodrigo Chaves Robles. The decree prohibits the capture, transportation, storage or sale of hammerhead sharks or their byproducts, such as fins and teeth. Banned species include the smooth hammerhead (Sphyrna zygaena), scalloped hammerhead (Sphyrna lewini) and great hammerhead (Sphyrna mokarran). Despite being critically endangered — and protected under CITES Appendix II — hammerhead sharks have been bought and sold in Costa Rica for years. The animals are prized for their fins, which are often sent to countries like China to be used in shark fin soup, considered a delicacy. “This is too late and it’s way too little,” said Randall Arauz, a biologist with Marine Watch International. “Of course I’m happy they banned hammerhead shark fishing. But hammerhead sharks were listed under CITES by initiative of Costa Rica in 2013 and it was their obligation to ban hammerhead shark fishing commercialization, extraction, everything. That’s been our battle for the last ten years.” In that time, Arauz said hammerhead shark populations in Costa Rica have declined by around 90%. A Scalloped Hammerhead Shark. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia) Different presidents have, over the last decade, gone back and forth about hammerhead shark protections, in part over concern for the wellbeing of the fishing industry. Former president Luis Guillermo Solís issued a decree in 2017 legalizing much of the shark trade only for the decree to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

