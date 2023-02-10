Element Africa: A lawsuit over oil, deaths over mining, and worries over lithium

Niger Delta community pursues new claims over Shell oil spills in U.K. court More than 11,000 people from Nigeria’s southeastern oil-producing region have filed claims against Shell at a London court, demanding the fossil fuel giant clean up damage from decades of oil spills and pay compensation to affected residents. Following a U.K. court ruling that Niger Delta residents could sue Shell in British courts, U.K. law firm Leigh Day submitted the claim last week on behalf of 11,317 people and 17 institutions in Ogale, an Ogoni fishing community of around 40,000 people in the Niger delta. It follows individual claims from 2,335 people in Bille, a fishing community also in the Niger Delta, which were submitted to the London High Court in 2015. The latest filing says repeated oil spills dating back to at least 1989 severely contaminated the stream that served as Ogale’s main source of drinking water, and left borehole water covered in oil sheen, with a strong stench of oil. Shell’s own records show more than 55 spills have taken place in this community alone since September 2011. In Bille, spills between 2011 and 2013 damaged vast areas of mangrove forest and killed most of the fish in nearby rivers, leaving the population without a source of food or income, the lawyers say. Shell, which has operated in Nigeria since the late 1950s, says it is legally distinct from its local subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), and that only Nigerian regulators — typically…This article was originally published on Mongabay

