Study suggests canine distemper may be fueling human-leopard conflicts in Nepal

KATHMANDU — On Nov. 1 last year, a leopard dragged off an 8-year-old boy as he was playing just steps away from the cowshed where his grandmother was milking the family’s cow. The boy was later discovered dead. Following the incident in Tanahun district, in central Nepal, the local administration authorized security forces to shoot the leopard, believing it was to blame for the deaths of five of the 14 children killed by leopards in the past five years. On Dec. 5, security personnel gunned down a 50-kilogram (110-pound) leopard in Tanahun, and said it was the animal they’d been looking for. Nepal’s central foothills have long been a hotspot of human-leopard conflict, which experts attribute to a lack of wild prey, water and habitat for leopards (Panthera pardus). A new study now suggests that a virus that can affect the animal’s nervous system could be making it lose fear of humans and potentially contributing to increased cases of conflict. “We found that most of the leopards from Tanahun we tested during the course of our study showed signs of antibodies against the canine distemper virus,” or CDV, said Dr. Amir Sadaula, a wildlife veterinarian and co-author of the study published in the journal Pathogens. “This means that they were exposed to the virus, which is known to make leopards weak and search for easy prey.” A leopard trapped in a village in Nepal being taken away by authorities. Image courtesy of NTNC CDV is closely related to the measles…This article was originally published on Mongabay

