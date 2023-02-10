UK science chief says new department will improve lives

From BBC
The UK’s new cabinet minister for science says that she will have a “relentless focus” on using research to make people’s lives better.
Michelle Donelan told BBC News that a department focusing solely on science, technology and innovation would be “transformative”.
This will be the first time that there has been a cabinet minister focussed on science since 1994.
Critics say the creation of a science department is an ill-timed distraction.
The business department had responsibility for science. But it was split in three as part of the cabinet reshuffle earlier this week: Business and Trade, Energy Security and Net Zero and Science, Innovation and Technology, which Ms Donelan now leads.
She told BBC News that the reorganisation showed that science and innovation was ”at the heart” of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda.
“It’s a top priority for the prime minister because he understands how much innovation, growth and opportunity are at the heart of his promises that he made to the public.
“Having this department with its relentless focus will ensure that technology innovation are making people’s lives better.”
Prof Dame Ottoline Leyser, who is the chief executive of the government agency that oversees funding of research, UKRI, welcomed the appointment:
“The establishment of the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology is an incredibly exciting development, signalling the Government’s commitment to building a fully joined up research and innovation system”.
But Prof James Wilsdon, a specialist in science policy at University College London said that it