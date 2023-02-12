‘Development’ projects in Ethiopia leave starvation, disease in wake: Report

A flagship dam and large-scale sugarcane plantations in southwestern Ethiopia are causing starvation and disease among several Indigenous groups driven off their land by the projects, according to a report by the Oakland Institute, a California-based think tank. Construction of the Gilgel Gibe III dam on the Omo River began in 2006. The intention was to provide water for irrigation to commercial plantations and generate electricity, some of which would address the country’s power deficit and some that would be sold to neighboring countries like Kenya. Five years later, the government started the Kuraz Sugar Development Project, slated to cover at least 150,000 hectares (nearly 371,000 acres), which is almost the size of London, and include six sugar-processing factories. Some estimates suggest plantations could cover 245,000 hectares (more than 605,000 acres). To make room for the plantations, the government planned to resettle 200,000 people living in the Lower Omo Valley. Now, research by the Oakland Institute alleges that the lives and livelihoods of the Bodi, Kwegu, Mursi and other Indigenous groups have been radically altered. A Bodi homestead near the Omo River January 2012. Image courtesy of the Oakland Institute. These groups have kept herds of cattle and other livestock, and farmed the seasonally flooded plains of the Omo River for centuries, if not longer. The region is home to five national parks, and in 1980, UNESCO recognized it as a World Heritage Site because of the rich archaeological finds that have yielded clues about the origins of humankind and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

