Invisible destruction: 38% of remaining Amazon forest already degraded

When we speak about destruction of the Amazon, deforestation data are often the reference. Over the last few decades, it is the rates of clear cutting that are best documented, making headlines and guiding environmental protection strategies. “Historically, deforestation was the main driver of land use change in the Amazon. Between 1975 and 1985, almost 115,000 square miles were deforested in the Brazilian Amazon, especially by removing forests and replacing them with pastures and livestock,” says climatologist Carlos Nobre, chair of the Brazilian Panel on Climate Change and senior researcher at the Institute for Advanced Studies of the Federal University of São Paulo. However, over time, there has been an increase in the areas that were not completely deforested but suffered various stages of degradation. “Deforestation is really important – but yes, if we only look at that, we ignore changes in the remaining forests that can emit as much CO2 as deforestation,” warns professor Jos Barlow from the UK’s Lancaster University, co-founder of the Sustainable Amazon Network and one of the co-authors of an article recently published in the journal Science titled “The drivers and impacts of Amazon forest degradation.” A group of 35 scientists from various international institutions, including several Brazilian researchers, conducted a new study that not only measures the exact extent of degradation in all Amazonian countries but also assesses the intensity of that disturbance, locates the areas most affected, reveals key drivers and presents their impacts at local, regional and global levels. Area deforested in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

