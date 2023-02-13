Mapping of no-drill areas in Ecuador’s Amazon can be scaled for entire rainforest: Study

In 2007, Ecuador’s then-president, Rafael Correa, announced an ambitious plan to prevent oil drilling in Yasuní National Park, one of the world’s most biodiverse areas and home to the Indigenous Waorani people, 4,000 plant species, and 300 mammal species, several of them threatened. Correa called on other countries to help Ecuador keep the area intact, in what was called the Yasuní-ITT Initiative, which would have left nearly 1 billion barrels of oil underground. (ITT stands for the Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini oil block that overlaps with the protected area.) In exchange for not allowing oil drilling to take place, Ecuador was seeking $3.6 billion from the international community. The money would then be invested in the country’s transition to renewable energy, cutting its greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting its Indigenous peoples. The plan was put into action in 2010, but abandoned in 2013, largely due to a lack of committed foreign funding. Now, researchers from the University of Padua in Italy have brought the plan into the spotlight once again, as part of an assessment of how feasible it would be for Ecuador to revive its energy transition plans and leave its oil underground — not just in Yasuní National Park, but across the Ecuadoran Amazon. The new study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, evaluates different sociocultural, environmental, geographic, infrastructure and geospatial variables to identify what the researchers call unburnable carbon areas throughout the Ecuadoran Amazon. They define these areas as land free of fossil fuel extraction, which should be protected…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay