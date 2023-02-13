US pledges Amazon Fund donation, renewing hope for the rainforest

The revival of the Amazon Fund at the start of this year was considered a major victory for the protection of the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest after former President Jair Bolsonaro suspended the fund in 2019, contributing to soaring deforestation levels. Originally started by Germany and Norway in 2008, the Amazon Fund is the most important international cooperation that raises donations to prevent, monitor and eliminate deforestation and promote sustainability. So far, it has supported 102 projects, including combating forest fires in the Amazonian state of Rondônia, enhancing sustainable production of forest resources and ensuring food security for riverine peoples. Now, a recent meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been largely praised by environmentalists as an essential step for the future success of the Amazon Fund and the possibility of achieving Lula’s promise of zero deforestation by 2030. During the highly anticipated meeting between Biden and Lula on Feb. 10 at the Oval Office in the White House, the U.S. government agreed to work with Brazil on supporting the Amazon Fund, signaling stronger ties between the two countries after a period of frosty relations. “As part of these efforts, the United States announced its intent to work with Congress to provide funds for programs to protect and conserve the Brazilian Amazon, including initial support for the Amazon Fund, and to leverage investments in this critical region,” according to a joint statement released after the meeting. “The confirmation of the U.S.’s entry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay