Vietnam’s environmental NGOs face uncertain status, shrinking civic space

Thuý, who helped run environmental programs at a nonprofit based in Ho Chi Minh City, had for weeks pondered quitting her job to pursue an advanced degree. The 24-year-old, who like all NGO workers interviewed for this story used a pseudonym due to fear of reprisals, was at a loss as to how to communicate her hard decision to her supervisors. While she felt it was time to move on, Thuý was grateful for the open-minded and dynamic working environment that had allowed her to grow tremendously. Much to Thuý’s surprise, it was her supervisors who initiated a conversation about her career, advising her to be prepared to leave soon, because their organization was being told “from above” to shut down. Two weeks after this conversation, the organization officially ceased to operate, even though it had funding secured for multiple large projects. Leaders of the organization published a poignant letter on their social media page, explaining that the closure wasn’t something they wanted, but that the reasons behind the decision couldn’t be revealed. The organization’s closure in 2022 wasn’t entirely unexpected. Though the end came quicker than they’d anticipated, everyone involved with the organization foresaw having to close down at some point due to political pressure. During the same period, several other nonprofits met a similar end. Some shut down in complete silence, while others, like Thuý’s organization, disclosed very little about the reasons for their closure. For the staff of these organizations, faith in their causes was often overshadowed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

