Potential impact on whales overlooked as deep-sea mining looks set to start

The potentially imminent start of deep-sea mining in international waters could impact whales, dolphins and porpoises, particularly in terms of noise pollution, according to experts who say there needs to be urgent research into the issue. In a new perspective piece published in Frontiers in Marine Science, scientists from the University of Exeter, Greenpeace Research Laboratories, and Oregon State University say proposed deep-sea mining activities would likely produce a range of noises with frequencies that overlap with those used by cetaceans for communication purposes, potentially leading to behavioral changes in these animals. The authors say most assessments of deep-sea mining's potential impact on biodiversity have focused on "species associated with the seabed and not mobile marine megafauna" like whales and dolphins. This is partly due to a paucity of data on cetaceans in proposed mining areas, says lead author Kirsten Thompson, a marine scientist at the University of Exeter in the U.K. "Cetaceans are a very diverse group of animals and most of what we know about them comes from studies closer to the coast and offshore islands," Thompson tells Mongabay in an email. "Research in the open ocean is challenging and the fact that they have largely been overlooked in mining impact assessments is really a reflection of how little we know about the species that live there." A pod of dolphins. The potentially imminent start of deep-sea mining in international waters could impact whales, dolphins and porpoises, particularly in terms of noise pollution.

