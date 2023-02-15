Kew Gardens joins local partners to save tropical plants from extinction

KEW GARDENS, U.K. — There have been five known mass extinctions in Earth’s history. Today, most scientists agree we are in the midst of the sixth. “Species are going extinct at an unprecedented rate,” attests Meryl Westlake, senior digital content manager at Britain’s Kew Gardens, “with some estimates that we are [now] losing 135 plants, animals and insects every day, compared with the baseline extinction rate — the rate … before humans had a big impact on the planet — of 1-5 species every year.” Humankind, being the driving force behind this rapidly escalating extinction crisis, may have a chance of halting it, or at least slowing it down, at least in theory and hopefully in practice. Which is where the U.K.’s Royal Botanic Gardens, popularly known as Kew Gardens, enters the picture. While the London-based internationally renowned botanical research institute is best known for its vast collection of tropical plants kept under glass against the U.K’s harsh climate since 1840, today its researchers are working with partners around the globe in a race to slow the pace of extinction. Mongabay went to London at the start of 2023 to see how the effort is progressing. Saxicolella deniseae is a member of the Saxicolella genus, a group of plants highly adapted to survive in very specific whitewater environment, with some species only encountered at a single waterfall. In 2022, scientists identified several new species within this genus, including S. deniseae on the Konkouré River in Guinea. Dams need to have solid…This article was originally published on Mongabay

