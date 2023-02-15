Recent seismic activity in Indian Ocean likely led pilot whales to beach on Sri Lanka shores

Kalpitiya, SRI LANKA: The Feb.11 beaching of 14 pilot whales in Kalpitiya, about 172 kilometers (107 miles) from the capital, Colombo, may have occurred due to the recent earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, marine experts say. The whales beached on Sri Lanka’s northwestern Kudawa beach in Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya, prompting 15 and a half hours of strenuous efforts from authorities to send the mammals back into sea. “We launched efforts to send these whales back into the sea at around 4 a.m. after we received a tipoff from a fisherman,” Upali Kumarathunga, the wildlife ranger who was in charge of the rescue operation, told Mongabay. “It was challenging for us because the whales kept coming back to the shore even though we kept pushing them back into the waters.” Kumarathunga noted that about 25 personnel from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Coast Guard and other volunteers had participated in the operation that came to a close around 7:30 p.m. Colombo time. While the rescuers managed to send 11 whales safely back into the sea, three had died. “After completing a postmortem examination on the dead whales, we will report findings to the court and bury the carcasses. However, we intend to preserve at least one carcass. That is still under consideration,” the wildlife ranger said. Two of the pilot whales that had washed up on the Sri Lankan coast died. Image courtesy of the Sri Lanka Navy. Causes for the incident Marine biologist Ranil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

