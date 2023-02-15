Swinging to safety: How canopy bridges may save Costa Rica’s howlers

One of the first times Inés Rojas saw a dead howler monkey, it was lying on a road with its body curled up in a ball. The monkey’s palms were charred, its muscles seized and contorted. While traveling between two patches of forest, the monkey was forced to traverse the tarmac that separated them — using an overhead electrical cable. Somewhere between the two safe ends, the monkey touched a live wire. “Seeing them burned, all the injuries from the electrocutions — that’s what sensitized me to continue researching,” Rojas said. Driven by anger at a needless death, Rojas, a primatologist at the University of Costa Rica, gathered a team and began looking for strategies to save lives. According to her new study, published in the journal Folia Primatologica and based on six years of fieldwork in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province, Rojas may have found a way to keep golden-mantled howler monkeys (Alouatta palliata palliata) safe by building rope bridges between the treetops. “If we want a healthy planet,” she says, “we need to maintain connectivity for howlers, who are in charge of keeping forests biodiverse.” A howler monkey and its young cling to a tree. Howlers have active social lives, and often move between groups in search of mates – a journey that sometimes leads across roads to new forest patches. Image by Inés Rojas. Bridges for monkeys Between 2018 and 2019, electrocution killed nearly 1,000 monkeys across Costa Rica, according to research from the Ministry of Environment and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

