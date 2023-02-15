Trees with edible leaves can boost human nutrition: New book, free download

Trees are good for many things, and their widespread planting is promoted as a solution to challenges ranging from climate change to biodiversity loss, desertification of cropland and rangeland, and declining freshwater resources. One lesser appreciated benefit of growing trees is for their leaves for human nutrition, but a new book, Trees with Edible Leaves: A Global Manual, details over 100 species whose leaves are highly nutritious and can be grown in many regions of the world, not just in the tropics. Mongabay contacted the author of this new resource, which is available as a free download. Eric Toensmeier is the author of several books about sustainable agriculture and agroforestry, including The Carbon Farming Solution, Perennial Vegetables, Paradise Lot and Edible Forest Gardens. The common theme of these is how they center perennial plants as a solution that society can harness toward a more sustainable future. Reached via email, his responses have been edited for clarity. Moringa trees grown in a hedgerow. Image courtesy of Eric Toensmeier via Creative Commons 3.0 license. Mongabay: Readers might be surprised to know that there are scores of trees with edible leaves, and that these can be quite nutritious. Are they familiar species, or unusual ones? Eric Toensmeier: Hundreds of species of trees have edible leaves, with over one hundred grown for that purpose. Mongabay readers may be familiar with temperate species like mulberry and linden, plus commercially available species like moringa and nopal cactus, or iconic trees like baobab and ceiba. As a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

