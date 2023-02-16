Avian flu hits Peru, killing thousands of sea birds and infecting some marine mammals

Since late 2021, a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus of the type H5N1 has wreaked havoc on wild and captive birds across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, killing millions. In November, it also arrived in Latin America, causing unprecedented mortality in sea bird colonies along the region’s west coast. “The first cases in Peru were confirmed on Nov. 13, 2022,” says Víctor Gamarra-Toledo, an ornithologist at the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa in Peru. “By now, outbreaks have been reported in Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile and Central American countries like Panama and Costa Rica.” The virus continues to spread southward: earlier in February, it was found in Ancud on the Isla Grande de Chiloé in Chile, about 1,125 kilometers (700 miles) south of Santiago. “I’ve been working with Peruvian sea birds for 30 years,” says Carlos Zavalaga, an ornithologist at the Universidad Científica del Sur in Lima, “and I’ve never seen such massive mortality due to disease outbreaks.” The occurrence of avian influenza in Peru is not unusual in itself, says Giancarlo Inga Díaz, wildlife veterinarian at the Peruvian National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (SERNANP), as variants of the virus have been found in the country before. “But in 2022, we’ve observed an unusual impact on wild populations of coastal sea birds. Our wildlife monitoring system recorded nearly 50,000 dead birds in eight protected areas [in Peru alone]. In the last week of January, we’ve observed a high mortality of resident birds in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay