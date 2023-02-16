Failed mangrove tourism project in Sumatra highlights need for community collaboration

SICANANG, Indonesia — In October 2019, the Sicanang Mangrove Forest ecotourism project launched as a mangrove tourism destination. At its launch, the project, in Sicanang village on the outskirts of the city of Medan in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, was hailed as an initiative that would both ensure the natural benefits of mangroves as flood-control barriers and act as a sustainable source of livelihood through ecotourism and other income-generating activities like using mangrove plants to create food products and dyes for batik cloth. The project didn’t last. When Mongabay attempted to visit the Sicanang tourist attraction in September 2022, the gate was padlocked. According to local residents, the tourist attraction has been officially closed since November 2021. The Sicanang Mangrove Forest. Image by Barita News Lumbanbatu for Mongabay. Lost potential The Sumatra-based NGO Yagasu (Yayasan Gajah Sumatera) began assisting the Sicanang mangrove rehabilitation project in 2015. At the time, 895 of the 1,550 hectares (2,212 of 3,830 acres) within the village boundary remained mangroves. In Indonesia, every hectare of mangrove counts. The country is estimated to have lost some 40% of its mangroves over the past 30 years. On the east coast of North Sumatra, research indicates some 60% of mangroves were damaged between 1977 and 2006. And Yagasu looked well positioned to help Sicanang preserve its forests. Operating since 2001, the organization has worked with communities across northern Sumatra to plant more than 30 million mangrove trees. With support from Yagasu, people from Belawan Sicanang village agreed with the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

