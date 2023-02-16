Lula wants to mirror Amazon’s lessons in all biomes, but challenges await

Between 2004 and 2012, Brazil was able to slash deforestation by nearly 84% with a series of policies known as PPCDAm, a major instrument in reducing environmental destruction in the Amazon Rainforest. Built on a three-pronged strategy centered on land-use planning, environmental monitoring and fostering sustainable production, PPCDAm created 44 million hectares (108.7 million acres) of Indigenous lands and 25 million hectares (61.8 million acres) of conservation units, and it also reinforced a crackdown on environmental crime, which led to the issue of more than 41,000 fines totaling $3.9 billion. Thanks to these measures, deforestation rates in the Amazon fell from 27,772 square kilometers (10,723 square miles) in 2004 — the second-highest rate since monitoring began in 1988 — to 4,571 square kilometers (1,765 square miles) in 2012, the lowest level ever recorded. A study from the University of Brasília found that the implementation of PPCDAm saved a total of 196,000 km2 (75,676 mi2) of forest from being cleared between 2005 and 2015, an area equivalent to more than twice the size of Portugal. Now, Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his environmental and climate change minister, Marina Silva, are applying the logic of PPCDAm to all local biomes — the Amazon rainforest, Cerrado savanna, Atlantic Forest, semi-arid Caatinga, Pampas grasslands and Pantanal wetlands — in a new decree that went into effect on Jan. 1. Deforestation in the Amazon between 1988 and 2022 in square kilometers. After deforestation soared in 2004, the PPCDAm came into force…This article was originally published on Mongabay

