Otter kills young beavers released at Loch Lomond

From BBC
An otter is suspected to have killed two beaver kits released at Loch Lomond last month.
The kits, along with their parents and three siblings, were relocated from Tayside to a nature reserve as part of efforts to boost biodiversity.
The dead beavers and an otter were spotted on remote camera footage last week.
Conservationists said a post-mortem examination had confirmed an otter had preyed on one of the kits.
RSPB Scotland, which is involved in the beaver project, suspects the second kit had suffered the same fate. Its body remains missing.
In a blog post about the deaths, the charity said young beavers were vulnerable to falling prey to otters, foxes, pine martens, birds of prey and large pike.
It added: “Studies also show that kit mortality can be quite high especially in their first year.
“None of this makes it any easier and we’re very sad to have lost these kits despite it being a natural process.
“Thankfully, the rest of the family seem to be doing well.”
Loch Lomond is only the third location in Scotland where beavers have been moved to since a reintroduction trial at Knapdale, in Argyll, began in 2009.
Beavers, which were once native to Scotland before becoming extinct in the 16th Century, are a protected species. The animals found today have either been released under