Biodiversity conservation needs a conceptual shift and be more ecologically contextual (commentary)

Halting biodiversity loss is one of the great challenges of the 21st century, but our current approaches to global conservation are clearly not working. A good example of this is the UN Convention on Biological Diversity's (CBD) Aichi targets, an ambitious suite of twenty global conservation goals running between 2011 and 2020. Not one of these targets was met in a meaningful way. If we want an international conservation policy that works, we need to think differently about how we approach it, and a crucial starting point is to urgently re-evaluate how we think ecosystems work. Firstly, ecosystems are incredibly complicated. They are three-dimensional tapestries of plants, animals, fungi, and micro-organisms, all interconnected and interacting with each other. These systems are then further shaped by non-living (abiotic) factors, such as climate, rainfall, geology, sunlight, and water and soil chemistry. A single ecosystem is a phenomenal web of interacting processes and relationships, so how can we devise conservation policy that will ensure its effective function into the future? And then, how can we scale this up to create policy that will protect all the at-risk ecosystems around the world? Often, we look for globally generalizable rules about how ecosystems function or respond to disturbances, regardless of the ecosystem type or location. Once we know what these rules are, we can structure broad (i.e. global) conservation policy around them, hopefully resulting in positive impacts on global biodiversity. However, this all obviously hinges on the presumed existence of general ecological rules which are

