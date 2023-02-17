For key Bangladesh wetland, bid for Ramsar status is no guarantee of protection

DHAKA — As Bangladesh authorities prepare to declare the country’s largest freshwater wetland a Ramsar site, its two other designated wetlands of international importance, including the Sundarbans, continue to come under increasing threat. The Ramsar Convention calls for the protection and sustainable use of wetlands, and designates internationally important ones as Ramsar sites. Bangladesh signed up to the convention in 1992, and that same year the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, was designated a Ramsar site. Tanguar Haor, an inland freshwater wetland, followed in 2000. In December last year, Bangladeshi authorities nominated Hakaluki Haor, the largest marsh wetland ecosystem in South Asia, for Ramsar designation. And while experts have welcomed the move, they warn it won’t do anything to protect the wetland, going by the current state of the Sundarbans and Tanguar Haor. “The problem is, the government does nothing after the recognition,” said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA). “They completely fail to take necessary measures, in the interest of vested quarters in the government.” Nevertheless, she said, Hakaluki Haor deserves to be a Ramsar site because of its unique ecosystem. “Still, we support the government move, because irregularities and mismanagement get international attention when the site is designated,” she added. Hakaluki Haor deserves to be a Ramsar site because of its unique ecosystem, says Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association. Image by Frank Dinar via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Ducks in Tanguar Haor, an inland freshwater wetland…This article was originally published on Mongabay

