New species of ‘Tolkien frog’ emerges from Middle Earth of Ecuadoran Andes

Up in the pure water streams of the tropical Andes dwells a fantastic little creature painted with patches of color. This small wonder, the Rio Negro stream tree frog (Hyloscirtus tolkieni), is new to science and named in honor of J.R.R. Tolkien, author of famous works of fantasy literature including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. “The new species of frog has amazing colors and it would seem that it inhabits a universe of fantasies, like those created by Tolkien,” Diego F. Cisneros-Heredia, director of the Museum of Zoology at San Francisco de Quito University and co-author of a study describing the species, said in a statement. “The truth is that the tropical Andes are true magical ecosystems where some of the most wonderful species of flora, fungi and fauna in the world are present,” Cisneros-Heredia said. The Rio Negro stream tree frog (Hyloscirtus tolkieni). Image courtesy of Sánchez-Nivicela et al. (2023). For several weeks in 2020, the researchers explored different areas of Río Negro-Sopladora National Park in southern Ecuador, from the forests at an elevation of 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) to the páramo grasslands at 3,100 m (10,200 ft). They found just one of these unfamiliar frogs. “We found a single individual of this new species of frog, which we found impressive due to its coloration and large size,” said Juan Carlos Sánchez Nivicela, associate researcher at the Museum of Zoology of the San Francisco de Quito University and co-author of the study, which was published in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

