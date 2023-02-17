Palm oil plantation linked to Wilmar faces accusations in Liberia

A new report released by the Liberian and Dutch affiliates of Friends of the Earth accuses a palm oil producer operating in a remote part of Liberia of mistreating workers and rural villagers inside its concession area. It also says French and Dutch development banks have continued to provide the company with substantial financing despite the long-running allegations. The report’s authors allege that the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP), owned by the Ivoirian agribusiness group SIFCA, underpaid its employees, polluted local waterways with industrial runoff, and used Liberian police units to harass and assault villagers suspected of stealing palm fruit from the plantation. “Multinational companies like this brand themselves as lifting communities out of poverty and supporting them to develop themselves, when in actuality they deepen their poverty,” said James Otto, a researcher with Liberia’s Sustainable Development Institute. The report was said to have been based on interviews carried out in seven communities in Liberia’s Maryland county, near the border with Côte d’Ivoire, where MOPP operates its plantation. Parent company SIFCA is itself partially owned by the Singapore-based palm oil giant Wilmar, which reported a record $1.16 billion in profits in the first half of 2022. According to the report, contract workers on the plantation said they were paid less than minimum wage, and if they failed to meet daily work goals set by the company their pay was withheld entirely. Villagers interviewed by the Sustainable Development Institute also said they lost income-generating cash crops when the plantation was developed,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

