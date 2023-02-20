Bauxite mining in Pará poisons Quilombola people

Barcarena – a traditional Quilombola territory in Pará – saw little of the development promised when the industrial complex was established with several mining enterprises — especially Imerys and Albras Alunorte, a Norwegian company currently known as Norsk Hydro. This was in 1979, when the federal government — then a military dictatorship — created the Barcarena Development Company (CODEBAR), in charge of implementing the industrial complex. Soon, the territory underwent changes so companies could operate according to the demands of a market driven by a government that was in a hurry to turn the Amazon into an asset that would only benefit mining companies and their projects — which were harmful to the environment and life. Environmental accidents have been happening for years in Barcarena, and highly toxic bauxite tailings were dumped into the Murucupi and Pará rivers in 2009, 2014 and 2018. The latest episode led to a Parliamentary Inquire Committee that eventually made several recommendations to the Federal Prosecution Service, in addition to charges of environmental crimes. Despite evidence provided by scholars and the population affected, Norsk Hydro has categorically denied any involvement. Industrial facilities of mining company Norsk Hydro in Barcarena. Photo by João Paulo Guimarães. Before the creation of CODEBAR, the area where the municipality is located used to be Quilombola territory. The oldest document confirming land tenure dates from 1986. It says that the Pará Land Institute holds the rights over the land through acquirer Manoel Joaquim dos Santos, a predecessor of the main Quilombola…This article was originally published on Mongabay

