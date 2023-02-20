Biodiversity credits: An opportunity to create a new crediting framework (commentary)

Biodiversity conservation requires a fundamentally different approach to managing climate change, and their respective crediting systems need to accommodate that difference for technical, social and practical reasons. Carbon credits are created so that emitters can compensate on an annual basis. Biodiversity credits (biocredits) are created to stop and reverse species loss by addressing a multitude of threats, including permanent habitat loss, in hand with local biodiversity custodians. The nature of the problem they address is different. To make biocredits work for nature and its custodians, and to successfully accelerate funding for biodiversity conservation, a new framework is needed. Operationally speaking, a biodiversity credit system should deliver measurable ecological outcomes and long-term certainty to investors and biodiversity custodians. These ecological outcomes, represented in biocredits, can be transferred and sold to individuals and companies seeking to make claims on those outcomes. As the debate over the integrity, functionality and governance of a voluntary biodiversity crediting system heats up, there are insights specific to biodiversity conservation that should be considered and which are pertinent to the development of this new financing mechanism. Firstly, the diversity of Biodiversity between ecosystems globally means there are no two places alike. This results in varied recovery dynamics between ecosystems. Some regenerate quite rapidly, for example tropical humid forests, while others can take decades like the boreal forests. Recovery patterns will depend on disturbances and factors such as climate change. This mandates us to think about biocredits in a way that is coherent with natural dynamics and does…This article was originally published on Mongabay

