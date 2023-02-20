Clock ticking on UK food-security action, NFU warns

From BBC
The “clock is ticking” for the government to protect homegrown food supply, the National Farmers’ Union president has warned.
Minette Batters said farmers were still being hit by labour shortages, high costs, the impacts of climate change and global political turmoil.
Her warning comes on the first day of the NFU’s annual conference.
A government spokesman said its policy ensured sustainable food production and environmental protection in farming.
Mrs Batters said agricultural costs had risen by almost 50% since 2019 and the poultry industry – severely affected by the largest recorded outbreak of bird flu – had seen UK egg production fall to its lowest level in nine years.
The country must “never take our food security for granted,” she said.
“There are three cornerstones on which a prosperous farming sector must be built and which any government should use to underpin its farming policy,” Mrs Batters said. “They are boosting productivity, protecting the environment and managing volatility.
“But the clock is ticking. And it’s ticking for government – to start putting meaningful, tangible and effective meat on the bones of the commitments it has made.”
The NFU has previously warned many farms have cut production to limit losses from high inflation and energy bills, which could threaten domestic food security and supply.
NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader told BBC News shoppers could be seeing less choice when it came to British food on the supermarket shelves.
