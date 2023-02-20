Companies, big banks are still lagging on deforestation regulations: report

There was hope, back in 2014, that the world would be able to halve deforestation rates within the following five years. The New York Declaration of Forests, a list of goals to protect and restore the world’s forests, had set a deadline for companies, financial institutions and the public sector. But the deadline came and went, and commodity-driven deforestation continued with only incremental improvements. Now, 2025 has become the new target date for halting commodity-driven deforestation. A UN high-level expert group said last year that companies still have time to crack down on “deforestation, peatland loss and the destruction of remaining natural ecosystems.” The Glasgow Declaration of Forests and Land Use, established at COP26, set a similar deadline for 2030. But those goals are in jeopardy, as well. While many companies and financial institutions have developed some policies on deforestation, they’re not keeping up with the best practices needed for improving forest-risk supply chains, according to a recent report from Global Canopy, a data-driven environmental group. “While there have been pockets of progress,” its report said, “companies and financial institutions are not moving quickly enough and they are putting net-zero targets and global climate and nature goals at risk.” For the last nine years, Global Canopy has published its Forest 500 report reviewing the top 350 most influential companies and 150 financial institutions exposed to deforestation risk in their supply chains and investments. They include controversial entities like Nestle, Colgate, Louis Dreyfus, McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Bunge, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay