End of the tuna FAD? Indonesia hopes so, but EU isn’t giving up just yet

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has welcomed a recent decision by fisheries regulators to curtail the use of controversial fish-aggregating devices, or FADs, which critics blame for a steep decline in Indian Ocean tuna stocks. “Indonesia has the same concern with most of the coastal states in the Indian Ocean,” Ridwan Mulyana, the director of fish resources management at the fisheries ministry told Mongabay in an interview. These concerns center on the use of FADs in general — large plastic buoys or floats that are tethered to the seafloor — and drifting FADs in particular, which aren’t tethered. Fish tend to school around floating objects at sea, so these devices make it easy for fishers to trawl them, including juvenile tuna and non-target species. Drifting FADs also contribute to the problem of marine plastic pollution, and can entangle sea mammals, turtles and other species. At a meeting earlier this month of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), host Kenya initiated a proposal to decrease the number of drifting FADs operating at the same time and to impose a three-month moratorium on the devices. However, the Kenyan delegation backed down from the proposal unexpectedly at the last minute, leaving the Indonesian delegation to push for a vote on it. The result was a majority vote in favor of adopting the proposed measures. A tethered fish-aggregating device in Indonesian waters. Image courtesy of Yayasan Masyarakat dan Perikanan Indonesia. “It was an up-and-down situation,” Ridwan said of the efforts to get the proposal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay