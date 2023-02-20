For some Colombians, vows of mining reform are just a flash in the pan

“We have to be very skeptical,” says Carlos Latorre, artisanal gold miner and the head of the Afro-Colombian mining company EMAGROAUP, as he talks about the plans that Colombia’s new government has for the country’s mining industry. Unlike most mining operations in Colombia’s Pacific region of Chocó, EMAGROAUP practices a form of mercury-free extraction with low environmental impact. In this biodiversity hotspot that is also Colombia’s poorest department, communities like Latorre’s have been mining this way for generations. But an influx of migrants and guerrilla groups has brought mechanized methods and mercury to the region, especially in the Atrato River Basin, where fish have become heavily contaminated, threatening food security for local populations. For miners like Latorre, change can’t come soon enough. In 2022, a left-wing government under President Gustavo Petro came to power pledging to transform Colombia’s mining industry. But despite promises to work with communities like Latorre’s and to protect ecosystems from mercury used to extract gold, it’s not clear what changes the Petro administration will bring; a staunch advocate of conservation and clean energy, Petro has touted plans for widespread legislative changes, including to the Mining Code, which could be rewritten and enacted within six months. Artisanal gold miner in Istmina, in Colombia’s department of Chocó. Image by Cesar Nigrinis, courtesy of the Ministry of Mines and Energy. For years, Latorre has been frustrated by the preferential treatment the government gives multinational mining companies in Colombia. To become legal or formalized, mining operations must adhere to strict…This article was originally published on Mongabay

