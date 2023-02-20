‘Mercury is a complex problem’: Q&A with Colombian Mining Minister Irene Vélez Torres

The election victory in 2022 of Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing president in decades, has fanned winds of change in the country. The new government has vowed to tackle many of nation’s chronic issues, from violence and corruption to environmental problems and inclusivity. Among these are illegal extractive activities, particularly gold mining, which threaten ecosystems and local and Indigenous communities. Authorities have called for a transformation of mining regulations, formalization of small-scale operations, a general cleaning up of the industry while keeping it profitable. In charge of this ambitious reform program is Irene Vélez Torres, an engineering professor and environmental activist who has long campaigned against the environmental impacts of mining, and who is now Colombia’s minister of mines and energy. Mongabay spoke recently with Vélez on updating the decades-old Mining Code, safeguarding the well-being of mining-affected communities, and pushing for greater buyer awareness about mercury-free gold. The following interview has been translated from Spanish and lightly edited for length and clarity. Mongabay: You’ve been appointed as the minister for mines and energy to help reform Colombia’s chaotic mining industry, marked by illegalities and mercury contamination. You’ve said that the biggest problems have to do with the 2001 Mining Code, which caters more to multinational mining companies than to small subsistence miners. Which steps is your ministry taking to change the situation and how are you going to solve Colombia’s illegal mining problem? Irene Vélez Torres: The new Mining Code is being prepared by the government in cooperation with Congress,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

