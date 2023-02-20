On Lombok, rising sea levels force fishers into different jobs

In 2009, a group of Indonesian researchers published a report on the vulnerability to climate change of the eastern Indonesian island of Lombok, home to about 4 million people. Their prediction, based on International Panel on Climate Change Special Report on Emissions Scenarios projections, was that the sea level along the Lombok coast would rise 5-15 centimeters (2-6 inches) by 2020, and 13-35 cm (5-14 in) by 2050. The former is roughly a loaf of sandwich bread, the latter a baguette stood on its head. The numbers suggest a significant height increase, but they sound staid compared with the reality that is already playing out on the ground. At the end of 2022, Mongabay talked to residents of Lombok’s east and west coasts, and what we heard was alarming. The ocean is swallowing seaside towns. Fishers are abandoning their family trade, choosing instead to tame small patches of nearshore water with seaweed farms, if not retreat from the beach, and occasionally leaving the Indonesian archipelago completely for stable employment in the Middle East. Sea level rise is not the only effect of climate change in Lombok’s waters. Global warming is also increasing sea surface temperatures, which is causing the bleaching of shallow water coral and intensifying the storms that erode coastlines. Now, tidal flooding is also more frequent. The Telidung coastline on the island of Lombok. Image by Falahi MubarokMongabay-Indonesia. The ocean is getting closer “That used to be my house,” said Mastah, pointing to a patch of the sea…This article was originally published on Mongabay

