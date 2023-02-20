Russian invasion hinders global biodiversity conservation, study shows

The red-breasted goose is a well-traveled bird. From their breeding grounds in Arctic Siberia, flocks typically migrate over northern Kazakhstan through the Russian Republic of Kalmykia and Rostov Oblast to balmier climes near the shores of the Black Sea in Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine. Wandering individuals — vagrants, in the parlance of ornithologists — have turned up as far afield as Ireland, India and Israel and Palestine, and they even grace ancient Egyptian frescos. Diminutive and snub-nosed, an adult red-breasted goose (Branta ruficollis) is striking, painted as if by a master decoy maker with swatches of white, dark black and the auburn it’s named for. Though legally protected throughout its range, its beauty makes it a sought-after prize for illegal hunters, and the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, now lists the bird as vulnerable. But energy projects, fishing and climate change are also dragging down its numbers. For more than a decade, conservation organizations from around the region have worked across borders to codify protections for the red-breasted goose. “You cannot protect a migratory species without acting actively in all the range countries,” Nicky Petkov, a project manager at the nonprofit Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds, told Mongabay. “This is one of the flyway basics.” A flock of red-breasted geese (Branta ruficollis). For more than a decade, conservation organizations from around the region have worked across borders to codify protections for the red-breasted goose, which is a sought-after prize for illegal hunters. Image courtesy of Sonia Rozenfeld.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

