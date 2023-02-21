Element Africa: The platinum ‘bully’ and the secret oil deal

South Africa community stands up to ‘bully’ platinum miner GA-NGWEPE, South Africa — The South African government has given a platinum miner until March 1 to discuss compensation to communities for potential damages on land it intends to mine near the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve. Waterberg JV Resources (Pty.) Ltd., majority-owned by Vancouver-based Platinum Group Minerals, didn’t show up at a Feb. 15 meeting convened by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to mediate a dispute over the platinum mine in the northern province of Limpopo. Some 500 members of the Ga-Ngwepe, Lewaneng and Kgatlu communities say they fear the mine will deplete scarce water supplies in the area and that blasting could damage their homes. In October 2022, the government overruled their concerns and issued Waterberg a permit for the mine. The minister of mines ruled residents had not demonstrated their right to the land, which lies in a buffer zone of the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve. Platinum Group president and CEO Frank Hallam announced a $21 million pre-construction work program to advance the Waterberg project. Community members immediately lodged an objection under a provision of South Africa’s mining law that freezes all activities until a government-convened mediation between the company and community is held. Aubrey Langa, a member of the Mining and Environmental Justice Community Network of South Africa (MEJCON-SA), said the company ignored this objection and broke down a farm fence in November 2022, moving its mining equipment onto the local farmers’ fields. The company was previously censured…This article was originally published on Mongabay

