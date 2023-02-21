Heat pumps: Lords slam 'failing' green heating scheme

From BBC
The government’s flagship green heating scheme has been described as “seriously failing” by a Lords inquiry.
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme grants households £5,000 to help switch from a gas boiler to a low-carbon heat pump.
On Wednesday, the Lords Net Zero Committee said grant take-up is so low the national target for green heating is “very unlikely to be met”.
The government responded by saying it would launch a marketing campaign to make people more aware of the scheme.
Heating in UK homes produces nearly 17% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, which are responsible for climate change.
To meet the UK’s climate change targets, the government wants to install 600,000 low-carbon heat pumps annually within five years – currently only 50,000 are installed annually.
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme was meant to kick-start the heat pump industry in England and Wales, and reduce the cost of installation for homeowners.
But in her letter to the government, Baroness Parminter, chair of the Lords Committee, heavily criticised ministers for not doing more to raise awareness of the scheme – which is on track to issue just half of the allocated grants.
She told the BBC: “The scheme isn’t working as well as it needs to. It is absolutely critical that the government boosts public awareness… we need to give people the confidence to know about why these changes are important.”
Heat pumps use electricity to run and are three times more efficient than a gas boiler,