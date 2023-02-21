Mating season rings death knell for cheer pheasants in Nepal’s western Himalayas

KATHMANDU — One of the ways people living in the western Himalayas of India, Pakistan and Nepal know that the spring season has started is by listening to male cheer pheasants (Catreus wallichii) make their distinctive “whoo-hoo” mating calls that can be heard echoing through the forests in the morning. While the calls help attract females and grow their population, they give away their location to hunters who kill them for their meat. This, coupled with various other anthropogenic factors, has had a telling effect on the birds’ population in Nepal’s western Himalayas, suggested a recent study looking at the species outside its stronghold protected areas in the country. “We saw that people are hunting cheer pheasants at a massive scale in far-western Nepal,” said Hari Basnet, lead author of the study published in the journal Ornithological Science. “We saw that the bird prefers to live in areas that people usually visit with shrubs for fodder and grass,” said Basnet. Cheer pheasants live in areas that people usually visit with shrubs for fodder and grass, which makes it easy for hunters who kill them for their meat. Image by Hari Basnet. As previous studies on the species had shown the bird lives mainly in the Dhorpatan Hunting Reserve area of Nepal, the researchers didn’t know the extent of the population outside the region. “That’s why, as part of the study, we produced a radio awareness program in the far-west region in 2013 asking local people to report sightings of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay