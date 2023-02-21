New gecko species from Timor-Leste hints at island’s unknown diversity

While exploring a cave in Timor-Leste, a small island nation sandwiched between Indonesia and Australia, scientists saw a gecko dashing across the limestone. Because the cave was so remote, said Chan Kin Onn, a herpetologist at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in Singapore, “the potential for this gecko to be a new species was high.” On a hunch, he sprang after the critter and found himself wedged in the rocks. “I couldn’t get to the lizard because the crack was too narrow, but I saw the rear half of its body and could tell that it was a bent-toed gecko from the genus Cyrtodactylus,” Chan said. The Lene Hara cave where the new gecko was found as viewed from the exterior (left) and interior (right). Images by Tan Heok Hui courtesy of Chan et al. (2023). A female bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus santana, is well camouflaged on the cave’s limestone rocks. Image courtesy of Chan et al. (2023). Bent-toed geckos are most active at night, so the team returned in the evening with flashlights. Within an hour, Chan said, they found 10 individuals of this unfamiliar gecko. DNA analysis and further study of the gecko bodies they collected would later confirmed it was a species new to science. Descriptions of the new species are published in a paper in the journal ZooKeys. The researchers chose to name it Cyrtodactylus santana, after Nino Konis Santana National Park, home to the cave where they encountered the gecko. The park itself is named in honor…This article was originally published on Mongabay

