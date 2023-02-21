Podcast: Goodbye to blue skies? The trouble with engineered solutions

From pumping aerosols into the atmosphere to combat climate change to gene-editing invasive species, human beings continue to conjure up technological or “miracle” fixes to ecological ills, many of which stem from previous things society has done. Whether it’s electrifying rivers to prevent Asian carp from entering the U.S. Great Lakes or $14.5 billion levees to keep the city of New Orleans from sinking, temporarily, humanity continually creates mega solutions that often fail, while harming biodiversity. “We seem incapable of stopping ourselves,” argues journalist Elizabeth Kolbert. Her latest book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” explores many of these projects, chapter by chapter, in what she describes as “sort of a dark comedy.” She joins the Mongabay Newscast this week to talk about what she found while writing the book and why she urges readers to be skeptical of these machinations. Listen here: One doesn’t need to go back very far in time to see a human-made intervention gone awry, the effects of which still linger to this day. Australia, which does not have any native toad species, introduced a particularly invasive one to combat beetles affecting sugarcane crops in Queensland. Today the toad species is considered an enormous pest, as it is toxic and animals die from eating it. The proposed solution? Genetically alter them to not produce toxins, an effort Kolbert says that is also doomed to fail. The cane toad (Rhinella marina). Native to South and Central America, the toxic species was deliberately introduced…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay