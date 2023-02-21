‘They’re everywhere out there’: Three new nautilus species described

During the 16th century, European traders sailed to the Maluku Islands, in what is today eastern Indonesia, seeking spices like nutmeg, cloves and pepper. The traders also found something else of interest: spiral-shaped nautilus shells, once inhabited by deep-sea mollusks fringed with an abundance of tentacles. The shells, patterned with white and brown stripes on the outside and mother-of-pearl on the inside, were shipped back to Europe and sold as curiosities, or turned into opulent goblets embellished with gold. This fascination with nautiluses has never ceased. Over the centuries, nautilus shells have inspired math, poetry, jewelry and paintings. The word “nautilus” has been used to name ships, luxury watch collections, exercise machines, and even a deep-sea mining company. But despite the nautilus’s ubiquity in our world, scientists know surprisingly little about these animals, whose lineage stretches back 500 million years. For instance, no one has ever seen a nautilus egg in the wild. And while they’re believed to live about 15 years, scientists find it impossible to age a nautilus after its shell is fully developed. Conservation biologist Gregory Barord calls the nautilus the “most mysterious, well-known animal.” “If you compare them to the octopus, the amount of information we know about them is virtually nothing,” Barord tells Mongabay. “The most information we had on them was that their populations were declining everywhere because of the shell trade, yet we didn’t know anything about the actual animals.” Barord, who holds positions at both the conservation group Save the Nautilus and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

