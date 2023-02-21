Treasury takes back £1.6bn promised for science

From BBC
The Treasury has taken back £1.6bn that it had allocated to research, drawing fierce criticism from scientists.
The money had been earmarked for UK involvement in the EU’s Horizon Europe €100bn research programme.
The funds have not been spent because the UK’s association with the programme has been held up by the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
As chancellor, Rishi Sunak had promised that it would be spent on research if the dispute continued.
The move was revealed on page 300 of an innocuous sounding Treasury document entitled entitled Central Government supply estimates 2022/23. There has been no other announcement or communication to the research community or media, other than the short section of text contained in the document.
Horizon Europe is a collaborative research programme involving Europe’s leading research institutes and hi-tech companies. EU member nations each contribute funds which are then allocated to individuals or organisations by expert scientists based on the merit of their research proposal.
The government negotiated associate membership of the programme in the withdrawal agreement following Brexit, because it felt it was important for the UK to be involved, But the EU went back on its part of the deal after disputes emerged over the Northern Ireland Protocol and British involvement in the prestigious programme has been left in limbo ever since.
The Treasury move has prompted angry reactions from the research community, with the president of the Royal Society, which represents the UK’s leading scientists, questioning the government’s commitment to boosting research.
“The failure of all