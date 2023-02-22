Amid war, Ukrainian biologists fight to protect conservation legacy

Before Ukrainian biologist Mikhail Rusin can grab his shovel and venture afield to search for burrows of the endangered sandy blind mole-rat, he first needs to ask locals if there are land mines nearby. But that’s only one of the stresses of carrying out wildlife research in a war zone. In November 2022, Rusin, a mammologist with Kyiv Zoo who has studied at-risk species like the mole-rat (Spalax arenarius) for more than 20 years, resumed his field research in newly reclaimed Ukrainian territory. Soon afterward, he encountered a chilling display of contempt: a tree with at least five hanged hamsters, one of which was a gray dwarf hamster (Cricetulus migratorius) – a species assessed as vulnerable by the country’s list of threatened species. Rusin says he doesn’t know whether it was the work of retreating Russian soldiers or Ukrainian farmers fed up with rodents consuming their crops. Both Russians and Ukrainians, he says, “are always in constant stress” on the frontlines. “They could do something that in normal life they would never do.” Mikhail Rusin crouches by a sandy blind mole-rat mound near Kardashynka, Ukraine. An endangered species endemic to southern Ukraine, the rodent lives almost entirely underground, making it vulnerable to Russian-built military trenches. Photo courtesy of V. Busel. The mole-rats are having a hard time coping, too. The rodents, which are roughly the size of guinea pigs, have extremely limited vision and spend most of their lives underground. Now, they are even more elusive, dodging bombs and Russian infantry…This article was originally published on Mongabay

