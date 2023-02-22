Deforestation could pose disease threat to Amazon’s white-lipped peccaries

Ongoing deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest jeopardizes multiple species, such as the white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari). It can also increase the risk of other threats like disease, potentially including spillover events from domestic animals. How this is impacting the species remains broadly unknown and understudied, according to a recent paper published in the journal Biological Conservation. Researchers point to two main questions: how diseases influence local and cyclical disappearances of peccary populations and how introduced diseases might impact the species more broadly, a problem potentially exacerbated by deforestation. White-lipped peccaries undergo regular boom and bust cycles, recurring over two decades or more. Researchers say these disappearances are natural and that the species may exhaust available resources before eventually succumbing to disease. White-lipped peccaries are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the IUCN, ​​the world conservation authority, and at the national level in Brazil. In the recent paper, scientists reviewed past research on disease in white-lipped peccaries and found that significant knowledge gaps exist. “Infectious diseases are probably involved in the emergence of repeated local episodes of disappearance of [white-lipped peccary] populations in the Amazon region,” the authors wrote. “However, the impact of infectious diseases on the decline of peccary populations has not yet been evaluated.” Research shows that white-lipped peccaries undergo natural boom-and-bust cycles over large areas of their range. Disease could play a role, say scientists, as the species exhausts natural resources, becoming more susceptible to viruses and pathogens. In this sense, it may be the “final step” in completing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

