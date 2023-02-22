Experts pushing for high-seas fishing ban win ‘Nobel Prize for environment’

Ocean fisheries experts Daniel Pauly and Rashid Sumaila have been awarded the 2023 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, referred to as a “Nobel Prize for the environment,” in recognition of their scientific achievements. Pauly and Sumaila, who are colleagues at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, have spent decades researching human impacts on marine ecosystems, including overfishing, and their work has been widely used to inform decisions around fisheries management. Both laureates hold positions as University Killam Professors at UBC — the highest possible honor the university can bestow upon a member of faculty. Pauly was born in France, but he was kidnapped as a child to work as a live-in servant for a Swiss family. At 17, he escaped to Germany where he put himself through high school, eventually earning a doctorate in fisheries biology, zoology and physical oceanography from the University of Kiel. He joined the UBC faculty in 1994 as a fisheries scientist, where his research focused on the fast-paced decline of fish species in freshwater and marine environments. In 1995, Pauly coined the term “shifting baseline,” which alludes to a way of measuring environmental change against previous reference points that can mask the true nature of ecological degradation over time. In 1999, Pauly founded the Sea of Us, an initiative at UBC that identifies and qualifies global fisheries trends, for which he currently acts as the principal investigator. Pauly is also the founder of FishBase.org, an online…This article was originally published on Mongabay

