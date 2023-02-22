Nepal’s community forest program misses the biodiversity for the trees

KATHMANDU — When NASA’s Earth Observatory published a post on its website earlier this year describing how Nepal had regenerated its forests between 1992 and 2016, it received a lot of attention. During this two-and-a-half-decade period, according to the “Image of the Day” post, the country’s forest cover increased from 26% to 45%, thanks to the implementation of community-prepared management plans. But amid the euphoria, conservationists are growingly concerned that the management plans of most of the 22,000 community-forest user groups, collectively managing around one-third of the country’s forests, don’t adequately address issues related to the conservation of precious wild flora and fauna. A screenshot from the Nasa Earth Observatory’s web post describing “How Nepal Regenerated its Forests”. “In Nepal, we see that our forestry policy is geared towards the objectives of growing forest cover and earning money by selling timber and other forest resources,” says Kedar Baral, a divisional officer for the forest department in Kaski district, in the country’s central Gandaki province. “Community forests provide habitat to key species of apex predators such as tigers and leopards as well as ungulates that they feed on,” Baral tells Mongabay. The community-prepared management plans only go as far as making an inventory of the plants and wildlife found in a given forest area, says Dil Raj Khanal, a natural resources lawyer who advises the Federation of Community Forest User Network (Fecofun). “That doesn’t help a lot in terms of biodiversity conservation,” Khanal tells Mongabay. Under the community forestry scheme pioneered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

