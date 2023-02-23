Carbon uptake in tropical forests withers in drier future: Study

Warmer temperatures could significantly diminish the ability of tropical forests to siphon carbon from the atmosphere by intensifying dry seasons, according to a recent study. The tropics pack away an enormous amount of organic matter, or biomass, in the trees and other organisms inhabiting these ecosystems. Locked up in that biomass is more than half the world’s aboveground carbon — the equivalent of around 20 years of human-caused emissions. Scientists often use climate models to predict how a warmer future might affect these forests, including their ability to take up carbon and allay the impacts of climate change. But these models aren’t always able to incorporate some of the major impacts of escalating climate change — such as precipitation changes, heat stress or wind — on the forests. “There are so many things going on,” said Maria del Rosario Uribe, the study’s lead author and an ecologist and postdoctoral scholar at Yale University in the U.S. Uribe and her colleagues, in search of a more accurate rendering of how changes to the climate could alter tropical ecosystems, brought together satellite mapping of biomass along with the observed effects of temperature and precipitation from experiments going back to the mid-20th century. The resulting models revealed that, even with relatively low emissions, these ecosystems could lose between 6.8 and 12% of the aboveground carbon they held in 1950 by 2100. In a scenario with higher emissions, these forests could lose more than 20% of that carbon, the team wrote Feb. 6 in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

