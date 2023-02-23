Dark Skies: Welsh island is first sanctuary in Europe

From BBC
An island in north Wales has been officially recognised for having one of the best night skies in the world.
Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), off the Llŷn Peninsula, has become the first site in Europe to be awarded International Dark Sky Sanctuary certification.
It joins 16 other sites worldwide recognised as the most remote and dark places on earth.
The trust which owns the island said it was a “huge achievement”.
Wales already has several Dark Sky places and reserves, but areas designated as sanctuaries are much rarer and have stricter criteria in terms of the quality of the night sky.
The island’s trustees hope that the new status will raise the island’s profile as well as establishing Wales as a “dark sky nation”.
Sian Stacey, chair of the island’s trust, said the award was the culmination of several years of hard work.
“There’s no doubt that achieving this prestigious status for Ynys Enlli will raise the profile of the island as a unique place in Wales and amongst the best in the world to appreciate the night sky,” she said.
“We hope it will also go a long way in securing the long-term sustainability
