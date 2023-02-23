Forests & finance: A lawsuit, an import ban, and restoring Zambian forests

Campaigners sue Ghana’s government to block mining of Atewa Forest biodiversity hotspot Twenty NGOs and individuals are taking legal action to prevent the Ghanaian government from mining bauxite in the Atewa Forest Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot that is also the source of water for some 5 million people. “It is unfortunate that we have to fight our own government to protect the environment,” they wrote in a press statement. Atewa covers 725 square kilometers (280 square miles) of mountainous terrain 95 km (59 mi) northeast of Ghana’s capital, Accra. Around 50,000 people live in communities around the reserve, growing cacao and food crops as well as entering the reserve to gather snails, honey and wild fruit, as well as hunt for bushmeat. Daryl Bosu, deputy national director of A Rocha Ghana, one of the NGOs leading the defense of Atewa, said he and others opposed to mining in Atewa recognize the opportunity that substantial bauxite deposits beneath the forests and rivers of Atewa represent but this is far outweighed by the greater value of clean water for Accra, the livelihoods of communities living near the reserve, and the rich biodiversity of the reserve. There are more than 650 plant species in Atewa’s upland forest ecosystem, which is also home to 17 species of rare butterflies, including the African giant swallowtail (Papilio antimachus) and one of the last known populations of the critically endangered Togo slippery frog (Conraua derooi). “Securing the forest to harness its non-extractive and green development opportunities presents…This article was originally published on Mongabay

