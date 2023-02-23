In Brazil, criminals dismantle one of the best-preserved swaths of the Amazon

XINGU RIVER, Brazil — Deep in the Brazilian Amazon, our motorboat slides past an emerald canopy of rainforest, cascading down to the banks of the Xingu River. Beyond, in the Terra do Meio Ecological Station, hundreds of plant and animal species thrive in one of the best-preserved slices of the Amazon. Under federal protection since 2005, Terra do Meio spans some 3.37 million hectares (8.33 million acres) across the Brazilian state of Pará. It’s nestled in one of the Amazon’s most important ecological corridors, made up of 28 conservation areas and 18 Indigenous territories that together form an ecological tapestry treasured for its rich biodiversity. On paper, all human activity, except for scientific research, is barred within Terra do Meio. But in reality, this reserve has suffered a wave of invasions by illegal loggers and miners and land grabbers in recent years, who have razed swaths of its forests. Over the past decade, it has lost 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of primary rainforest, according to data from Brazil’s space agency, INPE. And the destruction appears to have intensified recently. In 2022, satellites detected 248,374 highest-confidence deforestation alerts within Terra do Meio, according to data from the University of Maryland visualized on Global Forest Watch. Some 4,300 hectares (nearly 11,000 acres) were cleared between January and November 2022, more than double the area razed in 2o21, according to figures from Brazilian conservation nonprofit Imazon. “There is a context of predatory land grabbing in this region,” Bianca Santos, a researcher at Imazon,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

