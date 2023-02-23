Machine learning makes long-term, expansive reef monitoring possible

Machine learning can help conservationists monitor climate impacts across large swaths of marine ecosystems over extended periods of time, a task never possible before. The Delta Maps machine learning tool provides a new way to assess which reefs might be best-suited for survival and which play a key role in delivering larvae to others, and therefore should be targeted for preservation efforts, according to researchers in a paper published recently in the journal Communications Biology. The authors write that while this method could revolutionize monitoring of sea surface temperatures at scale, previously measurable only through satellites or remote infrared instruments, it won’t obviate the importance of on-site monitoring. “The approach we propose, which converges machine learning tools and physical understanding of oceanography and climate variability, can be applied to any ocean from equatorial to mid latitudes, to assess the spatio-temporal evolution of marine ecoregions and their connectivity — and connectivity changes over time,” Lyuba Novi, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and one of the duo who developed the method, told Mongabay in an email. A coral habitat in the Coral Triangle. Image courtesy of Mark Kay. The scientists used the tool to examine the impacts of climate change on the connectivity and biodiversity in the Pacific Ocean’s Coral Triangle, the planet’s most diverse and biologically complex marine ecosystem. They mapped out the regions within the Coral Triangle that share the same dynamic and connectivity, and then separated the time periods based on major…This article was originally published on Mongabay

