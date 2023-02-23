Newly described DiCaprio’s snake and others threatened by mining in Ecuador and Panama

With its blood-red eyes and red, black and yellow scales, the Marley’s Snail-eating snake looks like it could end your life with a bite. But this delicate snake, Sibon marleyae, is harmless, as are the four other snail-eating snake species recently found in Panama, Ecuador, and Colombia. Researchers described these five new-to-science snakes from the slopes of the upper Amazon Rainforest and the Chocó-Darién forests. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, conservationist Brian Sheth, and the NGO Nature and Culture International (NCI) chose the names for three of the new species to honor loved ones and to raise awareness about the threats these snakes face due to mining and deforestation. The descriptions of the new snakes are published in the journal ZooKeys. DiCaprio’s snail-eating snake (Sibon irmelindicaprioae) is found in Panama and Colombia and was named in honor of actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin. When threatened, these small snakes hide their head and produce a musky odor to repel predators. Image courtesy of Jose Vieira. Snail-eating snakes, as their name implies, prey on the snails and slugs that thrive along streams and in other soggy places. These snakes are arboreal, meaning they stick to the trees and can’t survive in areas without vegetation. The upper Amazon in Ecuador and Colombia and the Chocó-Darién rainforest of Panama, where the snakes were found, host a cornucopia of diversity — as well as some of the biggest deposits of gold and copper in the world. This is bad news for the tree-dwelling snakes. Copper and gold are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

