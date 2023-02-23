Six steps to tackle exploitation in Indonesia’s palm oil smallholder scheme (commentary)

When the palm oil industry began growing rapidly in Indonesia in the 1980s, the government developed a scheme aimed at ensuring communities would benefit. To gain subsidized funding, companies routinely promised communities as much as 80% of their plantations, in plots known as “plasma.” By 2007, the principle was baked into law, with companies required to provide a fifth of any new plantation as plasma. But many villagers never saw the benefits of this system. An investigation by Mongabay, the BBC and The Gecko Project found that companies failed to provide potentially hundreds of thousands of hectares of legally required plasma to communities. In one province alone, we estimated, rural Indonesians could be losing more than $90 million a year. We also found when companies did apparently provide plasma, some villagers never received the profits they had been promised and were instead trapped in vast debts. A decade or more after giving up their land, communities we visited were still repaying loans worth millions of dollars. Our investigation exposes a systemic problem: Companies are failing to provide plasma, or the profits from plasma, to potentially hundreds of villages and many thousands of people across Indonesia. This commentary sets out a series of steps that could help to tackle the problem, according to the activists, researchers and communities we spoke to, as well as our own analysis. Aerial image of an oil palm plantation. Increase transparency over the area of plasma We set out to find out the area of plasma…This article was originally published on Mongabay

